iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Shares Sold by Community Bank N.A.

Community Bank N.A. trimmed its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 17.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 710 shares of the company’s stock after selling 148 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $83,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DVY. Family Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 76.3% during the first quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 125.0% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Corsicana & Co. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000.

DVY stock opened at $118.42 on Wednesday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $78.25 and a 12-month high of $124.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of $116.65.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

