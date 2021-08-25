iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is Coyle Financial Counsel LLC’s Largest Position

Coyle Financial Counsel LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 89,193 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,427 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises 23.0% of Coyle Financial Counsel LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $38,346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renasant Bank boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 2,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 876 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Rede Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Rede Wealth LLC now owns 6,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,598,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IVV stock traded up $0.94 on Wednesday, reaching $450.91. 3,254,530 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,340,275. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $320.92 and a 52 week high of $451.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $437.05.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

