iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) Hits New 12-Month High at $295.49

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $295.49 and last traded at $295.00, with a volume of 605 shares. The stock had previously closed at $293.45.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $281.25.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 1,600.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

