iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) Hits New 52-Week High at $295.49

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $295.49 and last traded at $295.00, with a volume of 605 shares. The stock had previously closed at $293.45.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $281.25.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IYH. IMC Chicago LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 101.2% in the 2nd quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 14,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,994,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261,342 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 3,500.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 201,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,921,000 after buying an additional 196,117 shares during the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 166.6% during the first quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 62,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,078,000 after buying an additional 39,241 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 2,718.6% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 36,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,906,000 after buying an additional 35,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 36.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 95,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,212,000 after buying an additional 25,515 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

