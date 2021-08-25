Itau BBA Securities Initiates Coverage on Zenvia (NASDAQ:ZENV)

Analysts at Itau BBA Securities initiated coverage on shares of Zenvia (NASDAQ:ZENV) in a report issued on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $24.80 price target on the stock. Itau BBA Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 51.68% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Zenvia in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Zenvia in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company.

Get Zenvia alerts:

NASDAQ:ZENV opened at $16.35 on Monday. Zenvia has a 1 year low of $9.49 and a 1 year high of $16.69.

Zenvia Inc provides customer experience communications platform which empowers businesses to create unique journeys for their end-customers along their life cycle across range of B2C verticals. Zenvia Inc is based in S?O PAULO.

Recommended Story: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for Zenvia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zenvia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.