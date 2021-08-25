Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Director Thomas Hampton Jr. Wilson Acquires 169 Shares

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Director Thomas Hampton Jr. Wilson bought 169 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $175.12 per share, with a total value of $29,595.28. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ:JKHY opened at $173.21 on Wednesday. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 1-year low of $141.65 and a 1-year high of $179.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $170.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.85, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Get Jack Henry & Associates alerts:

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The technology company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $450.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.08 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.72% and a return on equity of 21.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.66%.

Jack Henry & Associates declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Monday, May 17th that permits the company to repurchase 5,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JKHY. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 774.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,129,176 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $171,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,020 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in Jack Henry & Associates in the second quarter worth about $157,704,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 1,194.6% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 494,223 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,810,000 after acquiring an additional 456,046 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 224,300.0% during the first quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 448,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,092,000 after acquiring an additional 448,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 12.4% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,837,661 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $463,990,000 after acquiring an additional 313,011 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

JKHY has been the subject of several research reports. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $171.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $174.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Compass Point lifted their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.71.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment focuses on core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

Further Reading: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.