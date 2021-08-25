Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Invests $1.03 Million in Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 15,136 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,031,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AAWW. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in Atlas Air Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Atlas Air Worldwide by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,025 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. 97.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AAWW opened at $74.50 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 1.29. Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.22 and a fifty-two week high of $78.45.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.73. The company had revenue of $990.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $959.10 million. Atlas Air Worldwide had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 12.66%. Atlas Air Worldwide’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.71 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. will post 15.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AAWW. Zacks Investment Research raised Atlas Air Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Atlas Air Worldwide in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.20.

Atlas Air Worldwide Company Profile

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through the following segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The ACMI segment offers aircraft, crew, maintenance and insurance services to customers. The Charter segment comprises planeload air cargo and passenger aircraft charters, including the U.S.

