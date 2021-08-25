Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 38,217 Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 38,217 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $980,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Griffon during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Griffon during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Griffon by 59.5% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,587 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Griffon by 2,197.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,619 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 2,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Griffon during the 1st quarter valued at about $162,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GFF opened at $23.71 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Griffon Co. has a 12 month low of $17.92 and a 12 month high of $29.19. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 1.97.

Griffon (NYSE:GFF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. Griffon had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 3.27%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Griffon Co. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. Griffon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.75%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Griffon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Griffon from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.60.

Griffon Corp. is a diversified management and holding company, which conducts business through its subsidiaries. It provides direction and assistance to its subsidiaries in connection with acquisition and growth opportunities. The company operates through three reportable segments: Consumer and Professional Products, Home and Building Products, and Defense Electronics.

