Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Sells 13,518 Shares of Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 115,333 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 13,518 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dynavax Technologies were worth $1,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Dynavax Technologies by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 471,179 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,632,000 after acquiring an additional 75,987 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Dynavax Technologies by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 464,198 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,563,000 after acquiring an additional 206,289 shares in the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Dynavax Technologies by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 81,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $798,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,798,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $142,000. Institutional investors own 74.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Dynavax Technologies alerts:

DVAX stock opened at $15.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. Dynavax Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $3.58 and a 52 week high of $15.28.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.06. Dynavax Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.37% and a negative return on equity of 7.33%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dynavax Technologies Co. will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DVAX. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Dynavax Technologies from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a report on Friday, August 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

In other Dynavax Technologies news, SVP Robert Janssen sold 2,917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.36, for a total transaction of $36,054.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,291.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO David F. Novack sold 10,000 shares of Dynavax Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 107,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,288,788. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,392,500 shares of company stock valued at $25,914,025 over the last three months. 11.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dynavax Technologies Profile

Dynavax Technologies Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel vaccines and immuno-oncology therapeutics. Its product includes HEPLISAV-B, which prevents infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in adults 18 years of age and older.

Featured Story: How to interpret the current ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX).

Receive News & Ratings for Dynavax Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynavax Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.