Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,574 Shares of Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) by 9.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,279 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,574 shares during the quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Spire were worth $1,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its holdings in shares of Spire by 733.3% in the 1st quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 375 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its holdings in Spire by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Spire by 168.7% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Spire by 161.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 941 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Spire by 117.5% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,018 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. 74.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director John P. Stupp, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.73, for a total value of $448,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,282,366.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Sidoti raised shares of Spire from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Spire from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Spire from $69.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Spire from $78.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Spire from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.00.

NYSE SR opened at $68.63 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Spire Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.58 and a 12-month high of $77.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.29.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. Spire had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 10.87%. The business had revenue of $327.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.39 million. Equities analysts expect that Spire Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Spire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.15%.

Spire Profile

Spire Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas; and provision of energy services on non-regulated basis to on-system utility transportation customers, as well as to retail and wholesale customers.

