James L. Fitzsimmons Sells 4,875 Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) Stock

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) EVP James L. Fitzsimmons sold 4,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.44, for a total value of $245,895.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,164.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:KNX opened at $50.32 on Wednesday. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.07 and a 12-month high of $51.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $48.23. The stock has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.26, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 10.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 3.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s payout ratio is 14.65%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 190.8% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 631 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 53.8% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 929 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. 76.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Citigroup raised their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.73.

About Knight-Swift Transportation

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. The Trucking segment comprises irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

