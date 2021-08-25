Jayshree Ullal Sells 39 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Stock

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 39 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.72, for a total transaction of $14,497.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,459 shares in the company, valued at $914,059.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Jayshree Ullal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 11th, Jayshree Ullal sold 1,563 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.72, for a total transaction of $580,998.36.

On Monday, August 9th, Jayshree Ullal sold 13,500 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.94, for a total transaction of $5,088,690.00.

On Monday, August 2nd, Jayshree Ullal sold 2,375 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.05, for a total transaction of $897,868.75.

On Tuesday, July 6th, Jayshree Ullal sold 1,375 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.93, for a total transaction of $511,403.75.

On Thursday, July 1st, Jayshree Ullal sold 2,375 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.08, for a total transaction of $864,690.00.

On Monday, June 7th, Jayshree Ullal sold 1,375 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.52, for a total transaction of $481,965.00.

On Tuesday, June 1st, Jayshree Ullal sold 2,375 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.38, for a total transaction of $798,902.50.

NYSE ANET traded down $2.33 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $374.12. 363,672 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 483,601. The company has a market capitalization of $28.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $370.23. Arista Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $192.96 and a fifty-two week high of $384.00.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $707.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $688.89 million. Arista Networks had a net margin of 27.72% and a return on equity of 20.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.11 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 9.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 56.0% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 78 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Arista Networks by 187.8% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 118 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Arista Networks during the first quarter worth $39,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its holdings in Arista Networks by 40.3% during the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 108 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Arista Networks during the first quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors own 55.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ANET shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $345.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $360.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $330.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $385.00 to $433.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $381.33.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System(EOS) a set of network applications and Ethernet switching, and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

