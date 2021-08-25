JCIC Asset Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

JCIC Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 32.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,480 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. JCIC Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 3,877.8% during the 2nd quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on C shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Citigroup from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Citigroup from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Citigroup from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Citigroup from $74.50 to $77.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.97.

Shares of NYSE:C traded up $1.14 on Wednesday, hitting $73.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,127,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,008,650. Citigroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.49 and a 12 month high of $80.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $69.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.91. Citigroup had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 27.21%. The business had revenue of $17.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 9.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is 41.80%.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

