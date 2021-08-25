JCIC Asset Management Inc. Cuts Position in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

JCIC Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 178,564 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after selling 5,685 shares during the period. JCIC Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $4,578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOLD. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Barrick Gold by 5.0% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 88,560,757 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $1,753,511,000 after purchasing an additional 4,248,832 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its holdings in Barrick Gold by 5.3% in the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 56,602,627 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $1,120,734,000 after purchasing an additional 2,852,158 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Barrick Gold by 0.8% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 27,014,543 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $534,888,000 after purchasing an additional 201,332 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Barrick Gold by 27.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 15,047,663 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $297,933,000 after purchasing an additional 3,230,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Barrick Gold by 1.2% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,373,964 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $284,604,000 after purchasing an additional 165,804 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GOLD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Barrick Gold from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on Barrick Gold from C$38.00 to C$37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Fundamental Research increased their price objective on Barrick Gold from $69.96 to $72.72 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Raymond James set a $30.00 price objective on Barrick Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Barrick Gold currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.33.

Shares of NYSE GOLD traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.86. 573,237 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,434,813. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a current ratio of 4.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.79. Barrick Gold Corp has a 1-year low of $18.64 and a 1-year high of $30.87. The company has a market capitalization of $35.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 0.30.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 19.86%. Barrick Gold’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is 30.43%.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

