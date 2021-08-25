JCIC Asset Management Inc. Has $2.66 Million Stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

JCIC Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,378 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. JCIC Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $2,661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in MercadoLibre by 240.0% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in MercadoLibre in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in MercadoLibre by 216.7% during the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 19 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in MercadoLibre during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in MercadoLibre during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Henrique Vasoncelos Dubugras purchased 845 shares of MercadoLibre stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1,783.32 per share, for a total transaction of $1,506,905.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Emiliano Calemzuk purchased 170 shares of MercadoLibre stock in a transaction dated Saturday, June 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $876.75 per share, with a total value of $149,047.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of MELI stock traded up $16.66 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1,871.95. 11,013 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 409,970. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1,618.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.07, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.14. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52-week low of $959.87 and a 52-week high of $2,020.00. The firm has a market cap of $93.05 billion, a PE ratio of -37,439.00 and a beta of 1.49.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $1.28. MercadoLibre had a negative net margin of 0.02% and a positive return on equity of 5.55%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. MercadoLibre’s revenue was up 93.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MELI shares. TheStreet upgraded MercadoLibre from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup increased their price target on MercadoLibre from $2,150.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. BTIG Research increased their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,720.00 to $1,930.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,000.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, increased their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,150.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,927.72.

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.

