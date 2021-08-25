JCIC Asset Management Inc. Purchases 260 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

JCIC Asset Management Inc. raised its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,805 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. The Walt Disney comprises approximately 1.5% of JCIC Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. JCIC Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $5,841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,179,052 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,907,959,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685,039 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 306.8% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,015,341 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $371,871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519,885 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of The Walt Disney in the 1st quarter worth $259,279,000. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 121.8% in the 1st quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 2,479,196 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $457,462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of The Walt Disney in the 1st quarter worth $244,871,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DIS traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $178.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 289,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,378,469. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $117.23 and a fifty-two week high of $203.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $176.82. The firm has a market cap of $324.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 292.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.20.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The entertainment giant reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.23. The Walt Disney had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 3.78%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Susan E. Arnold sold 8,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total transaction of $1,493,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,498 shares in the company, valued at $7,376,269.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 550,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total transaction of $98,667,649.70. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 569,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,993,966.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 566,970 shares of company stock valued at $101,653,310. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

DIS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on The Walt Disney from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on The Walt Disney from $215.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on The Walt Disney from $202.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $209.08.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

