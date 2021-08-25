JCIC Asset Management Inc. Sells 380 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

JCIC Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,698 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 380 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group makes up approximately 1.9% of JCIC Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. JCIC Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $7,297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 46.2% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 95 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 535.3% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 108 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

UNH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $418.00 to $421.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $478.00 target price for the company. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $450.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $443.74.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock traded down $3.52 on Wednesday, reaching $419.89. 134,984 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,024,603. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $289.64 and a twelve month high of $431.36. The company has a market capitalization of $395.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $411.26.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $71.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.51 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 22.15% and a net margin of 5.33%. The company’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.12 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 10th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.36%.

In related news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $414.15, for a total transaction of $2,484,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.00, for a total value of $804,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 154,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,980,762. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 102,438 shares of company stock valued at $42,706,034. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

