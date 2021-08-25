Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Whole Earth Brands, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:FREE)

Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Whole Earth Brands in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Dickerson now expects that the company will earn $0.25 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.23. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Whole Earth Brands’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.23 EPS and Q2 2023 earnings at $0.28 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on FREE. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Whole Earth Brands in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Whole Earth Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Whole Earth Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.86.

Shares of Whole Earth Brands stock opened at $12.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $466.11 million, a P/E ratio of 174.43 and a beta of 0.23. Whole Earth Brands has a 12 month low of $7.33 and a 12 month high of $14.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.97.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FREE. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in Whole Earth Brands during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in Whole Earth Brands during the second quarter worth about $53,000. FORA Capital LLC grew its holdings in Whole Earth Brands by 55.0% during the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 5,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,949 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Whole Earth Brands during the second quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Whole Earth Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $147,000. Institutional investors own 60.82% of the company’s stock.

Whole Earth Brands Company Profile

Act II Global Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to focus on the business of following sector: consumer packaged goods, consumables and hospitality including restaurants. The company was founded on August 16, 2018 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

