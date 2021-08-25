Jerash Holdings (US) (NASDAQ:JRSH) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jerash Holdings (US) (NASDAQ:JRSH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $8.75 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Jerash Holdings, Inc. manufactures and exports custom, ready-made sport and outerwear for brands. The company’s product for brands consists of VF Corporation, Costco Wholesale, PVH Corporation, Walmart, Sears, Hanes, Columbia and Land’s End. Jerash Holdings, Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

JRSH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Aegis increased their price target on Jerash Holdings (US) from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. TheStreet upgraded Jerash Holdings (US) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on Jerash Holdings (US) from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

Shares of Jerash Holdings (US) stock opened at $7.80 on Tuesday. Jerash Holdings has a 12-month low of $4.45 and a 12-month high of $8.29. The company has a market cap of $88.41 million, a PE ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.15.

Jerash Holdings (US) (NASDAQ:JRSH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. Jerash Holdings (US) had a return on equity of 9.23% and a net margin of 5.20%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Jerash Holdings will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 16th. Jerash Holdings (US)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.05%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Jerash Holdings (US) in the second quarter valued at about $82,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Jerash Holdings (US) by 29.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 3,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Jerash Holdings (US) by 9.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 110,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after buying an additional 9,200 shares in the last quarter. 3.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jerash Holdings (US) Company Profile

Jerash Holdings (US), Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and exports customized and readymade sport and outerwear. The company offers jackets, polo shirts, t-shirts, pants, and shorts made from knitted fabric, as well as personal protective equipment. It serves various brand-name retailers in the United States, Jordan, and internationally.

