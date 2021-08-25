JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.75.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on JKS. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on JinkoSolar from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Roth Capital raised their price target on JinkoSolar from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

JKS traded up $1.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.23. The stock had a trading volume of 1,550,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,453,543. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.31 and a beta of 1.00. JinkoSolar has a one year low of $18.94 and a one year high of $90.20.

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.17. JinkoSolar had a return on equity of 2.98% and a net margin of 0.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that JinkoSolar will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in JinkoSolar by 116.2% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new stake in JinkoSolar in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in JinkoSolar by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in JinkoSolar by 205.0% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,354 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in JinkoSolar in the second quarter worth about $66,000. Institutional investors own 37.11% of the company’s stock.

About JinkoSolar

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd. engages in the design, development, production and marketing of photovoltaic products, and solar system integration services. It focuses on vertically integrated solar power products manufacturing business from silicon ingots, wafers, and cells to solar modules. The company was founded by Xiande Li, Kangping Chen, and Xianhua Li on August 3, 2007 and is headquartered in Shangrao, China.

