JNBA Financial Advisors Buys 91 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

JNBA Financial Advisors grew its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 20.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 542 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 100.0% in the second quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.38% of the company’s stock.

COST has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $425.00 to $453.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $420.00.

In other news, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.31, for a total transaction of $960,775.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 59,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,950,224.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP James C. Klauer sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.53, for a total transaction of $1,902,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,645,622.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,787 shares of company stock worth $7,549,944. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

COST traded down $2.90 on Wednesday, hitting $448.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,686,688. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $418.83. The stock has a market cap of $198.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.46, a P/E/G ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.66. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $307.00 and a 12 month high of $460.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The retailer reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $44.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.82 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 27.30%. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 10.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.71%.

