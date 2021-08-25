JNBA Financial Advisors Has $142,000 Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

JNBA Financial Advisors raised its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,943 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings in AT&T were worth $142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 119.8% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 27,173,122 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $822,532,000 after acquiring an additional 14,811,593 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in AT&T by 536.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 12,841,586 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $388,715,000 after buying an additional 10,823,100 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in AT&T by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 492,116,917 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,896,379,000 after buying an additional 6,548,263 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in AT&T by 604.4% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,092,813 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $184,429,000 after buying an additional 5,227,851 shares during the period. Finally, GSB Wealth Management LLC increased its position in AT&T by 49,780.4% during the 1st quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,912,719 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $143,886,000 after buying an additional 4,902,870 shares during the period. 49.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on T. UBS Group upgraded AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Scotiabank upgraded AT&T from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. New Street Research upgraded AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Redburn Partners started coverage on AT&T in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on AT&T in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. AT&T currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.12.

Shares of T traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $27.49. 117,292 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,439,879. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.32. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.35 and a 52 week high of $33.88. The stock has a market cap of $196.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -88.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.79.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $44.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.39 billion. AT&T had a negative net margin of 1.11% and a positive return on equity of 12.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is 65.41%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

