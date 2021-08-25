JNBA Financial Advisors Has $394,000 Holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

JNBA Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 12.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,613 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 175 shares during the quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings in salesforce.com were worth $394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 115.3% in the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 127 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 69.98% of the company’s stock.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on CRM shares. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$290.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $285.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a $260.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $283.66.

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.02, for a total value of $5,120,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Joe Allanson sold 313 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.40, for a total value of $75,871.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,610,875.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 613,481 shares of company stock valued at $150,399,892 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRM stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $259.90. The company had a trading volume of 49,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,760,919. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $240.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.32, a P/E/G ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $245.84. salesforce.com, inc. has a one year low of $201.51 and a one year high of $284.50.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The CRM provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.33. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 19.88%. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

Recommended Story: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.