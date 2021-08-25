John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:JW.B) Reaches New 52-Week High at $58.68

John Wiley & Sons Inc (NYSE:JW.B)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $58.68 and last traded at $58.68, with a volume of 341 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $58.36.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of John Wiley & Sons from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th.

Get John Wiley & Sons alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.27 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.85.

John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:JW.B) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 10th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter. John Wiley & Sons had a net margin of 7.64% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The business had revenue of $536.25 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th were paid a $0.345 dividend. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 2nd. This is an increase from John Wiley & Sons’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34.

About John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:JW.B)

John Wiley & Sons, Inc operates as a research and learning company worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Research, Publishing, and Solutions. The Research segment offers scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, as well as related content and services. This segment also publishes journals in the areas of physical sciences and engineering, health sciences, social science, and humanities and life sciences; and provides publishing software for scholarly and professional societies to deliver, host, enhance, market, and manage content on the Web.

Read More: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Receive News & Ratings for John Wiley & Sons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Wiley & Sons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.