Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Bought by BFT Financial Group LLC

BFT Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,170 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. BFT Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 42.6% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 9,004,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,479,971,000 after buying an additional 2,688,957 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 28.1% in the first quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 8,441,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,543,394,000 after buying an additional 1,851,609 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 55.4% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,730,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,487,000 after buying an additional 1,685,664 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 189,690,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,175,717,000 after buying an additional 1,379,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 269.7% in the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,229,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,109,000 after buying an additional 897,118 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Johnson & Johnson has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.38.

JNJ traded down $1.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $174.28. 366,597 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,165,941. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $133.65 and a 1 year high of $179.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $170.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $458.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.71.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.92% and a return on equity of 37.06%. The company had revenue of $23.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be paid a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.80%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

