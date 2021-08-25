Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $186.60.

Several research firms have weighed in on JLL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $200.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $204.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $186.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th.

Shares of NYSE JLL opened at $239.89 on Wednesday. Jones Lang LaSalle has a 1 year low of $90.86 and a 1 year high of $253.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $214.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.16 billion, a PE ratio of 18.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.38.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $2.47. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The business’s revenue was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Jones Lang LaSalle will post 15.37 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Louis F. Bowers sold 521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.08, for a total transaction of $107,367.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JLL. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle during the second quarter valued at $171,688,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 3,604,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $645,432,000 after acquiring an additional 828,247 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 26,800.2% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 491,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,039,000 after acquiring an additional 489,907 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the 1st quarter worth about $82,207,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,129,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $611,603,000 after acquiring an additional 314,147 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.33% of the company’s stock.

About Jones Lang LaSalle

Jones Lang LaSalle, Inc engages in the provision of professional services which specializes in real estate and investment management. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia Pacific; and LaSalle Investment Management (LaSalle). The Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific segments provides leasing, capital markets, integrated property and facility management, project management, advisory, and transaction services.

