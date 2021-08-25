JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Price Target to $630.00

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $530.00 to $630.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the software maker’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 13.71% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on INTU. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $474.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Intuit from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Intuit in a research note on Monday. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Intuit from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Intuit from $525.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $506.04.

INTU opened at $554.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $151.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.03. Intuit has a 52-week low of $295.37 and a 52-week high of $555.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $513.30.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The software maker reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.38. Intuit had a return on equity of 28.76% and a net margin of 23.93%. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.81 EPS. Intuit’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Intuit will post 7.26 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 414 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.21, for a total value of $180,590.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $238,170.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark J. Flournoy sold 665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.27, for a total value of $316,054.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $722,410.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 170,677 shares of company stock valued at $73,737,829. 3.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit in the second quarter worth $27,000. Atlantic Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit in the second quarter worth $30,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit in the first quarter worth $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit in the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit in the first quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; and Strategic Partner. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

