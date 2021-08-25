JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Rightmove (LON:RMV) Price Target to GBX 601

Rightmove (LON:RMV) had its price objective upped by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 589 ($7.70) to GBX 601 ($7.85) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential downside of 14.41% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Rightmove from GBX 600 ($7.84) to GBX 660 ($8.62) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Berenberg Bank upgraded Rightmove to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from GBX 455 ($5.94) to GBX 710 ($9.28) in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays raised their price target on Rightmove from GBX 555 ($7.25) to GBX 575 ($7.51) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “sell” rating on shares of Rightmove in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 613.50 ($8.02).

Shares of LON RMV opened at GBX 702.20 ($9.17) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of £6.03 billion and a PE ratio of 39.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.37. Rightmove has a 1-year low of GBX 551.80 ($7.21) and a 1-year high of GBX 734.20 ($9.59). The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 678.02.

Rightmove plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates property portals in the United Kingdom. It operates through Agency, New Homes, and Other segments. The Agency segment provides property resale and letting advertising services on its platforms. The New Homes segment provides property advertising services to new home developers and housing associations on its platforms.

