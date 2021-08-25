K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Acquires Shares of 2,635 iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $432,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 47.8% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 13,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,080,000 after purchasing an additional 4,471 shares in the last quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 20.5% in the first quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 13,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,087,000 after acquiring an additional 2,361 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 54,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,906,000 after acquiring an additional 13,170 shares in the last quarter. Asio Capital LLC grew its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 16,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,540,000 after acquiring an additional 3,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 44.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 17,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,921,000 after acquiring an additional 5,452 shares during the last quarter. 76.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF stock traded down $1.02 on Wednesday, reaching $170.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,835,281. The company’s fifty day moving average is $165.16. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a twelve month low of $126.00 and a twelve month high of $177.37.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

