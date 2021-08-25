K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Buys Shares of 2,000 Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 2,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $725,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Arista Networks by 2.2% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,376 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Colony Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Colony Capital Inc. now owns 4,249 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,283,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Arista Networks by 13.3% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 290 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Arista Networks by 4.1% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,020 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 2.1% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,384 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $864,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.55% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.26, for a total value of $80,797.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 806 shares in the company, valued at $296,011.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.94, for a total value of $5,088,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,026.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 96,631 shares of company stock valued at $35,034,482. Insiders own 22.01% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Arista Networks from $330.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Argus upped their price target on Arista Networks from $360.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Arista Networks from $340.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Sunday, August 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $362.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Arista Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $381.33.

ANET traded up $4.65 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $374.90. 240 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 344,487. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $192.96 and a 1-year high of $384.00. The company has a market cap of $28.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $370.10.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $707.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $688.89 million. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 27.72%. The company’s revenue was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.11 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System(EOS) a set of network applications and Ethernet switching, and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

