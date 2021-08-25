K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Has $800,000 Stock Position in Merida Merger Corp. I (NASDAQ:MCMJ)

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc raised its position in shares of Merida Merger Corp. I (NASDAQ:MCMJ) by 22.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 80,355 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,465 shares during the quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc owned approximately 0.49% of Merida Merger Corp. I worth $800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Merida Merger Corp. I in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Merida Merger Corp. I by 659,900.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 6,599 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Merida Merger Corp. I during the first quarter worth about $124,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Merida Merger Corp. I in the 1st quarter worth approximately $184,000. Finally, Wealthspring Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merida Merger Corp. I in the second quarter valued at $316,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MCMJ traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.94. 40,531 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 117,601. Merida Merger Corp. I has a 52-week low of $9.70 and a 52-week high of $11.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.96.

Merida Merger Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the cannabis industry. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.

