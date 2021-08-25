Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $777.98 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) will announce sales of $777.98 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Kansas City Southern’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $766.06 million and the highest is $789.90 million. Kansas City Southern reported sales of $659.60 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, October 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Kansas City Southern will report full year sales of $3.01 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.98 billion to $3.04 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $3.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.23 billion to $3.28 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Kansas City Southern.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The transportation company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($0.09). Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 4.63% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The firm had revenue of $749.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $749.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. Kansas City Southern’s revenue was up 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KSU. TheStreet cut Kansas City Southern from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Citigroup cut Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $275.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. cut Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $275.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Barclays cut Kansas City Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $265.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $286.00 to $281.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Kansas City Southern currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $260.64.

Kansas City Southern stock traded up $1.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $293.42. The stock had a trading volume of 554,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 861,233. Kansas City Southern has a twelve month low of $171.82 and a twelve month high of $315.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.69 billion, a PE ratio of 222.34 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $278.26.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 10th. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.03%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Kansas City Southern in the second quarter valued at about $290,000. Redwood Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 17.5% in the second quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 4,575 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 172.2% in the second quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 202,170 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $57,289,000 after buying an additional 127,892 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kansas City Southern in the second quarter valued at about $2,650,000. Finally, National Pension Service increased its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 1.1% in the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 151,591 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $42,956,000 after buying an additional 1,673 shares during the last quarter. 80.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kansas City Southern is a transportation holding company. It focuses on the growing north or south freight corridor connecting key commercial and industrial markets in the central United States with major industrial cities in Mexico. The firm also engages in the freight rail transportation business operating through a single coordinated rail network.

