Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) Shares Sold by Peregrine Capital Management LLC

Peregrine Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,443 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 73 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kansas City Southern were worth $1,826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 196 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 231 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT grew its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 2,320 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $612,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 547 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,549 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.47% of the company’s stock.

KSU has been the subject of several analyst reports. cut shares of Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $275.00 to $305.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Citigroup cut shares of Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $275.00 to $305.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Barclays cut shares of Kansas City Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $265.00 to $310.00 in a report on Friday, May 28th. TheStreet cut shares of Kansas City Southern from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Kansas City Southern from $286.00 to $281.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.64.

KSU stock opened at $291.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $278.26. Kansas City Southern has a 12 month low of $171.82 and a 12 month high of $315.39. The stock has a market cap of $26.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 221.21 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The transportation company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($0.09). Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 4.63% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The business had revenue of $749.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $749.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kansas City Southern will post 8.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th will be given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 10th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.03%.

Kansas City Southern Profile

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the Midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

