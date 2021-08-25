Karen A. Foster Sells 16,332 Shares of BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) Stock

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) insider Karen A. Foster sold 16,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.54, for a total value of $760,091.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Karen A. Foster also recently made the following trade(s):

Get BioLife Solutions alerts:

On Friday, May 28th, Karen A. Foster sold 264 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.87, for a total value of $8,941.68.

Shares of BioLife Solutions stock traded up $9.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.61. 2,795,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 291,145. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 4.07. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 926.99, a P/E/G ratio of 82.52 and a beta of 1.42. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.09 and a 52 week high of $56.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.09.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.15). BioLife Solutions had a negative return on equity of 0.07% and a net margin of 4.72%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in BioLife Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in BioLife Solutions by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,643 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in BioLife Solutions by 113.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,672 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BLFS. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of BioLife Solutions in a report on Thursday, May 20th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BioLife Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Cowen raised their price objective on BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded BioLife Solutions from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.33.

BioLife Solutions Company Profile

BioLife Solutions, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of bio preservation tools for cells and tissues. Its product offerings include proprietary hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs, generic blood stem cell freezing and cell thawing media products and custom product formulation and custom packaging services.

Read More: Quantitative Easing

Receive News & Ratings for BioLife Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioLife Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.