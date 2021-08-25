Karen A. Richardson Buys 20,000 Shares of Origin Materials, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ORGN) Stock

Origin Materials, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ORGN) Director Karen A. Richardson acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.06 per share, for a total transaction of $121,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of OTCMKTS ORGN opened at $6.69 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 257.95, a quick ratio of 257.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.97. Origin Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.12 and a twelve month high of $14.01.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Maven Securities LTD bought a new stake in Origin Materials in the second quarter worth about $85,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Origin Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Origin Materials during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $89,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Origin Materials in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Origin Materials in the second quarter valued at approximately $104,000. 55.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Origin Materials in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Origin Materials Company Profile

Origin Materials, Inc operates as a carbon negative materials company. Its platform converts the carbon found in biomass into useful materials. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in West Sacramento, California.

