Karl W. Mueller Sells 32,500 Shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) Stock

Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) CFO Karl W. Mueller sold 32,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.48, for a total transaction of $860,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Karl W. Mueller also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 23rd, Karl W. Mueller sold 67,500 shares of Old Republic International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total transaction of $1,788,750.00.

Shares of NYSE:ORI opened at $26.43 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.08 billion, a PE ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.84. Old Republic International Co. has a 1-year low of $13.93 and a 1-year high of $26.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.05.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.23. Old Republic International had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 13.08%. As a group, research analysts predict that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Old Republic International’s payout ratio is 39.29%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ORI. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Old Republic International by 284.7% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,031 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Old Republic International by 1,333.3% in the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,505 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in Old Republic International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Old Republic International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Old Republic International by 104.3% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,155 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.20% of the company’s stock.

ORI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Old Republic International in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th.

About Old Republic International

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

