Keebeck Alpha LP Grows Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Keebeck Alpha LP grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 438.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,849 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 19,417 shares during the quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $2,428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VNQ. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 44,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,866,000 after buying an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. United Bank boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 79,214 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,728,000 after acquiring an additional 3,573 shares during the last quarter. SOL Capital Management CO boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 24.7% during the first quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 7,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $710,000 after acquiring an additional 1,529 shares during the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 11.5% during the first quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 6,701 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the first quarter valued at $363,000.

Shares of VNQ traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $105.85. 3,329,273 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,379,751. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $75.46 and a fifty-two week high of $107.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $104.91.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

