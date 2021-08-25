Keebeck Alpha LP Increases Stake in Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN)

Keebeck Alpha LP increased its position in shares of Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN) by 49.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,861 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,534 shares during the period. Magellan Health comprises approximately 1.0% of Keebeck Alpha LP’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Keebeck Alpha LP’s holdings in Magellan Health were worth $3,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chicago Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Magellan Health during the first quarter valued at $9,655,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Magellan Health by 8.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 21,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,021,000 after buying an additional 1,722 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Magellan Health during the first quarter valued at $234,000. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Magellan Health by 2.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 52,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,914,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Magellan Health by 363.3% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 644,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,118,000 after buying an additional 505,601 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

MGLN stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $94.55. 129,637 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 274,763. Magellan Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.35 and a 12 month high of $95.43. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $94.43. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Magellan Health (NASDAQ:MGLN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.84). Magellan Health had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 1.69%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.86 EPS. Magellan Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Magellan Health, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Magellan Health

Magellan Health, Inc engages in the business of healthcare management. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare, Pharmacy Management and Corporate. The Healthcare segment includes the Behavioral & Specialty Health reporting unit, which provides carve-out management services for behavioral health, employee assistance plans, and other areas of specialty healthcare.

