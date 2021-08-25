Keebeck Alpha LP Raises Stock Holdings in Sogou Inc. (NYSE:SOGO)

Keebeck Alpha LP grew its stake in Sogou Inc. (NYSE:SOGO) by 57.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 177,096 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 64,420 shares during the quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP’s holdings in Sogou were worth $1,511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in Sogou by 4.2% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 125,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $944,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. QP Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sogou by 29.8% during the first quarter. QP Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 5,969 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sogou by 40.8% during the first quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 23,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 6,829 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sogou by 10.8% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 110,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,000 after purchasing an additional 10,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sogou during the first quarter worth about $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SOGO traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.77. 304,699 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 689,884. Sogou Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.49 and a 52-week high of $8.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 877.88 and a beta of 1.26.

Sogou (NYSE:SOGO) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. Sogou had a return on equity of 0.69% and a net margin of 1.01%.

Sogou Company Profile

Sogou, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of search and search-related services. It also offers advertising services which enable advertisers’ promotional links to be displayed on the search result pages and other properties, and third parties’ internet properties. The company was founded in August 2004 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

