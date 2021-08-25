Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Acquires New Shares in ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 14,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $160,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,112,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $147,774,000 after acquiring an additional 636,129 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 38.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,951,983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,814,000 after acquiring an additional 543,510 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,040,126 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,689,000 after acquiring an additional 86,526 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in ARMOUR Residential REIT in the 4th quarter worth about $7,404,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 641,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,828,000 after acquiring an additional 27,946 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.89% of the company’s stock.

ARR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. B. Riley began coverage on ARMOUR Residential REIT in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on ARMOUR Residential REIT from $11.00 to $10.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.58.

ARR opened at $10.77 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.92. ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.90 and a 12-month high of $12.56. The stock has a market cap of $767.30 million, a PE ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.99.

ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.07). ARMOUR Residential REIT had a return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 125.76%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. ARMOUR Residential REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.02%.

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the business of investing in fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate and adjustable rate residential mortgage backed securities. It also invests in residential mortgage backed securities issued or guaranteed by a United States government-sponsored entity such as the Federal National Mortgage Association, the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation or guaranteed by the Government National Mortgage Administration.

