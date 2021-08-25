Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Acquires New Shares in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,997 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Pentair during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pentair in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pentair by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pentair in the 1st quarter worth about $142,000. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pentair in the 2nd quarter worth about $216,000. Institutional investors own 78.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Pentair alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PNR shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Pentair from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Pentair from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Cowen increased their target price on Pentair from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Citigroup increased their target price on Pentair from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Pentair from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Pentair currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.21.

PNR opened at $78.78 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.64. The company has a market cap of $13.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Pentair plc has a one year low of $43.19 and a one year high of $80.40.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $941.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $912.55 million. Pentair had a return on equity of 23.69% and a net margin of 13.95%. Pentair’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Pentair plc will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pentair Company Profile

Pentair Plc engages in the provision of water solutions for residential, commercial, industrial, infrastructure, and agriculture applications. Its portfolio of solutions enables people, businesses, and industries to access clean, safe water, reduce water consumption, and recover and reuse it. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer Solutions and Industrial & Flow Technologies.

Further Reading: Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR).

Receive News & Ratings for Pentair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pentair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.