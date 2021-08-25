Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Makes New Investment in Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 14,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Cronos Group by 300.5% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 685,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,480,000 after acquiring an additional 514,033 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP increased its position in shares of Cronos Group by 761.3% during the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 118,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 104,954 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Cronos Group by 46.5% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 21,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 6,961 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Cronos Group by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 132,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 3,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Cronos Group by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 129,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut Cronos Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on Cronos Group from C$7.50 to C$7.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Raymond James set a $11.00 target price on Cronos Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Cronos Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Cronos Group in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.92.

NASDAQ CRON opened at $6.59 on Wednesday. Cronos Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.91 and a fifty-two week high of $15.83. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.60. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of -16.07 and a beta of 1.77.

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.22. Cronos Group had a negative return on equity of 9.48% and a negative net margin of 258.59%. The business had revenue of $15.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.31) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 57.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Cronos Group Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cronos Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of cannabis. Its brands include PEACE NATURALS, COVE, Spinach, Lord Jones, and PEACE+. The company was founded by Lorne Michael Gertner and Paul Rosen on August 21, 2012 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

