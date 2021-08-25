Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Makes New Investment in WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 10,004 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WETF. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in WisdomTree Investments by 86.0% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 9,664 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 4,468 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Investments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Investments during the first quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 259.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,546 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 9,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 21.7% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,835 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 2,466 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WisdomTree Investments stock opened at $6.29 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.24. WisdomTree Investments, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.06 and a 12-month high of $7.38. The company has a market capitalization of $940.93 million, a P/E ratio of 69.89 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 4.15 and a quick ratio of 3.24.

WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The asset manager reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. WisdomTree Investments had a return on equity of 18.36% and a net margin of 6.74%. The business had revenue of $77.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. WisdomTree Investments’s revenue was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that WisdomTree Investments, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th will be given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. WisdomTree Investments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.00%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded WisdomTree Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded WisdomTree Investments from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $7.50 to $8.00 in a report on Sunday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on WisdomTree Investments from $7.25 to $6.75 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.86.

WisdomTree Investments Profile

WisdomTree Investments, Inc operates as an asset management company that focuses on Exchange Traded Products (ETPs). It distributes ETPs within the asset management industry, including brokerage firms, registered investment advisors, institutional investors, private wealth managers and discount brokers.

