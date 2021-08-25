KeyCorp Weighs in on CenterPoint Energy, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:CNP)

CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp lifted their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 24th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings of $1.58 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.47.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CNP. assumed coverage on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

CenterPoint Energy stock opened at $25.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. CenterPoint Energy has a 52-week low of $18.60 and a 52-week high of $27.19.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.11. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 17.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. CenterPoint Energy’s payout ratio is presently 45.71%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNP. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 35.5% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 32,215,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $789,924,000 after purchasing an additional 8,439,771 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,618,794 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,265,690,000 after acquiring an additional 6,966,525 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 6,059.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,052,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $99,370,000 after acquiring an additional 3,986,792 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 155.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,487,562 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $159,074,000 after acquiring an additional 3,950,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in CenterPoint Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $82,395,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

About CenterPoint Energy

CenterPoint Energy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Houston Electric Transmission & Distribution (T&D); Indiana Electric Integrated; Natural Gas Distribution; Energy Services; Infrastructure Services; Midstream Investments; and Corporate and Other.

