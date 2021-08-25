Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) Price Target Raised to $179.00

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) had its price target upped by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $158.00 to $179.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 2.33% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $162.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.70.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

KEYS opened at $174.93 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 3.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $159.22. Keysight Technologies has a 12-month low of $90.62 and a 12-month high of $175.14.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 17.03% and a return on equity of 29.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Keysight Technologies will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.07, for a total value of $106,336.39. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 60,800 shares in the company, valued at $9,549,856. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 5,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.14, for a total transaction of $816,541.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 88,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,217,681.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in Keysight Technologies by 30.5% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 15,831 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,270,000 after purchasing an additional 3,701 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 2.8% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 776,428 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $111,340,000 after buying an additional 20,947 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp boosted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 21,936.1% during the second quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 7,933 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after buying an additional 7,897 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 3.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,178,090 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $454,556,000 after buying an additional 101,337 shares during the period. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 6.9% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 12,450 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,922,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.85% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

See Also: What is the float in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.