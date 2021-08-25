Khiron Life Sciences (CVE:KHRN) PT Lowered to C$0.80

Khiron Life Sciences (CVE:KHRN) had its price target trimmed by ATB Capital from C$1.00 to C$0.80 in a research note released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

CVE:KHRN opened at C$0.29 on Tuesday. Khiron Life Sciences has a one year low of C$0.27 and a one year high of C$0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 4.96. The stock has a market capitalization of C$51.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.34.

Khiron Life Sciences Company Profile

Khiron Life Sciences Corp. operates as an integrated medical and cannabis company in Latin America, North America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Medical Cannabis Products, Health Services, and Wellbeing Products. The company focuses on the cultivation, production, distribution, and export of tetrahydrocannabinol and CBD (cannabidiol) medical cannabis.

