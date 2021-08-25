Khiron Life Sciences (CVE:KHRN) PT Lowered to C$0.80

Khiron Life Sciences (CVE:KHRN) had its price target trimmed by ATB Capital from C$1.00 to C$0.80 in a research note released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.
CVE:KHRN opened at C$0.29 on Tuesday. Khiron Life Sciences has a one year low of C$0.27 and a one year high of C$0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 4.96. The stock has a market capitalization of C$51.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.34.
Khiron Life Sciences Company Profile
Further Reading: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?
Receive News & Ratings for Khiron Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Khiron Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.