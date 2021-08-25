Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) Shares Gap Down to $28.46

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $28.46, but opened at $26.00. Kingsoft Cloud shares last traded at $29.58, with a volume of 47,007 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on KC. Macquarie lowered their target price on shares of Kingsoft Cloud from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kingsoft Cloud from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a PE ratio of -33.48 and a beta of 1.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.84.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 100.0% during the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 14.6% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 93,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,667,000 after purchasing an additional 11,880 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 34.0% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 3,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud during the first quarter worth $47,000. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud during the first quarter worth $598,000. 25.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kingsoft Cloud Company Profile (NASDAQ:KC)

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare business, and others.

