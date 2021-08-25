Kirby (NYSE:KEX) Sees Large Volume Increase

Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 21,905 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 403,596 shares.The stock last traded at $52.74 and had previously closed at $52.67.

KEX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Kirby from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. G.Research lowered Kirby from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Kirby from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Gabelli reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Kirby in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.33.

The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $58.92. The company has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 58.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 1.48.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The shipping company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.05. Kirby had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 1.83%. Analysts forecast that Kirby Co. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Kirby news, Director William M. Waterman sold 25,000 shares of Kirby stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.11, for a total transaction of $1,652,750.00. Also, CEO David W. Grzebinski sold 1,000 shares of Kirby stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.74, for a total transaction of $56,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,150 shares of company stock valued at $1,717,560 in the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Kirby by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 816 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank boosted its holdings in Kirby by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 14,881 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $897,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Kirby by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,520 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Kirby by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 11,483 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Kirby by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,470 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.02% of the company’s stock.

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products, as well as operates tank barges throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

