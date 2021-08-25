Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC Boosts Position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) by 77.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,884 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SLV. Nwam LLC raised its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 20.1% in the first quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 40,736 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $925,000 after buying an additional 6,824 shares during the period. FLC Capital Advisors grew its position in iShares Silver Trust by 7.6% in the first quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 9,926 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC grew its position in iShares Silver Trust by 32.1% in the first quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 17,169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 4,169 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Silver Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Finally, Fifth Third Securities Inc. grew its position in iShares Silver Trust by 11.4% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 368,017 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,354,000 after acquiring an additional 37,638 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SLV traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $21.94. The stock had a trading volume of 556,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,968,314. iShares Silver Trust has a 1-year low of $20.45 and a 1-year high of $27.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.35.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

