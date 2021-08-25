Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC Buys 435 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 44.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,422 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 70.1% in the first quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 342 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 40.0% in the second quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 350 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the second quarter valued at about $60,000. 28.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Walmart alerts:

In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 578,859 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.84, for a total transaction of $86,736,232.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 956,414 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.22, for a total value of $136,021,199.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,507,124 shares in the company, valued at $1,494,323,175.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,512,436 shares of company stock worth $3,408,895,550 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on WMT shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.50.

WMT traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $148.29. 56,717 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,367,759. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $415.53 billion, a PE ratio of 41.90, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of $142.60. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.28 and a 1 year high of $153.66.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $141 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.07 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 20.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Read More: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.